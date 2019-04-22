<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Mr Bisi Oyewole, a Director, Kwara Ministry of Arts and Culture, has advised youths to discuss more important things on social media rather than sex topics.

Oyewole gave the advice in Ilorin on Monday while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He said many Nigerian youths were fond of analysing their sex experiences on social media on daily basis and ignored important topics that were worth discussing.

”Young boys and girls now turn their Facebook page, Twitter handle, WhatsApp account to sex forum where they write rubbish and promote immoral acts.

”They never take time to write about career, culture, education and health benefits, rather, they post nude images and write on how to satisfy their opposite sex in bed.

”I pity our society with the rate of interest and passion displayed by youths on sex write ups. They never feel ashamed to post anything sex on their Facebook pages.

”Post reasonable things and use your precious time to write on education, advancement in technology, art works and stop misleading the upcoming generation with sex jagons,” he said.