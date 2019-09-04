<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Catholic Bishop of Awka diocese, Most Reverend Paulinus Ezeokafor, has called on the federal government and politicians across Nigeria to expect a revolution from Nigerian populace soon.

According to the Bishop, politicians should expect revolution, more beatings and manhandling from citizens if nothing is done to address the hardship in the country.

Recall that the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, recently attacked a former Deputy Senate president, Ike Ekweremadu, in Nuremberg, Germany, for his alleged silence during the 2017 ‘Operation Python Dance’ which led to the death of some members of the pro-Biafra group.

Speaking on Tuesday during his maiden pastoral visit at the St. James Catholic Church, Neni, in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, Ezeokafor said, “Politicians must either sit up or be ready to face the wrath of hungry and angry Nigerians.

“Nigerians are hungry and angry. You cannot beat a child and stop him from crying. People have the right to protest, provided they are not armed.

“It is done all over the world. Once something is not going on well, you reserve the right to speak up. People have the right to voice out their grievances,” Ezeokafor said.

Noting that Nigerians all over the country are dying daily due to the effects of bad leadership, the cleric said the political class must do all it takes to douse tension among citizens.

“They have right to express displeasure over certain matters. I think what the political class should do to douse the tension is to face governance and lawmaking squarely and work for the common good of the masses. ‘I see more and more greedy politicians being manhandled,”

“Nigerians are dying on daily basis because of bad governance. No good roads, no healthcare, no electricity, cost of living is so high. Yet, these people are busy siphoning our common patrimony,” he added.