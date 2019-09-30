<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Christian Association of Nigeria has said it did not exonerate Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (CAN) of the corruption allegation against him.

The position of CAN was contained in a statement by Pastor Bayo Oladeji, the media aide of the CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle.

This was in response to an earlier story that Osinbajo was exonerated by the leadership of CAN over the allegation by a former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Timi Frank, that the Federal Inland Revenue Service allegedly gave the Vice President N90 billion for the 2019 elections.

Both the Vice President and the FIRS have denied the allegation.

Ayokunle in the statement on Sunday said CAN did not exonerate the Vice President when it visited him last week Friday.

He said that was the job of the courts.

The statement said. “The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) can never endorse corruption and has never exonerated anyone accused of corruption because we are not a court of law. “Anyone accused of corruption has to prove his or her innocence with documentary evidence before the court of competent jurisdiction as we all know before his or her innocence can be upheld.”

Ayokunle said CAN visited Osinbajo to hear his side of the story but did not condemn or declare support for him.

He said: “After we had interacted with him and he said that the allegation was baseless and should be treated as rubbish.

“And not only that, that he said that he was going to pursue the matter legally to prove his innocence, we then assured him that if he is proved innocent, then we throw our weight behind him.

“We thereafter prayed for him and our nation Nigeria. We urged him to continue to serve the nation with clean hands.

“The leadership of CAN has never endorsed corruption. In our earlier visits to President Muhammadu Buhari, we had praised him for fighting war against corruption but urged him to make it comprehensive, sparing no one irrespective of political affiliation.”