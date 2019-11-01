<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Burutai, says Nigerian Army will soon unveil Exercise Atilogwu Udo I Dance in the Southeastern Nigeria which is not targeted at any individual, group or race but to ensure that the people of Southeast Geopolitical Zone enjoy a society devoid of communal clashes, kidnapping, armed robbery, arson, and all forms of crime and criminality.

The Chief of Army Staff who stated this while declaring open a 2-Day Civil-Media-Military Relations Summit for the Southeast with the Theme: “Galvanizing Citizens Support for Military Operations in Nigeria Through the Media” which ended yesterday Thursday, October 31st at 82 Division, Enugu announced that the exercise would commence on Friday 1st November 2019, noting that the flag-off of the exercise would be done in Umuahia, Abia State.

COAS who was represented by the Chief of Training and Operations of the Nigerian Army, Major General E.O Udoh said that the vision of the Army chief is to have a professionally responsive Nigeria Army that would discharge its constitutional roles without sentiments or bias.

According to him, the summit is intended to improve civil/media/ military relationship, saying that he hoped that the media would help to publicize and educate the general public on the need to support the exercise, adding that the exercise would go on simultaneously in the North Central, North East, North West, Southwest, Southeast and South-South under different code names but with same mission which is to combat identified security threats in the areas.

‘The exercise will help the army to engage in many things that will help in fostering hope, love, and peace. Igbo in the diaspora, in the past usually dreaded coming home because of crimes, especially kidnapping for ransom and this is part of the targets of this exercise.

‘It was the incessant kidnapping and armed robbery in the Zone that led to the introduction of Exercise Egwu Eke I, II and 111 which transmuted into Exercise Atilogwu Udo 1. The Exercise will allow Ndigbo to come home and celebrate once again,’ he stated.

Burutai commended the Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Lawrence Ugwuanyi for his support and presence, describing him as a good host, adding that all the suggestions made by the participants would be implemented when necessary.

Earlier in a remark, the Acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa expressed delight with the turn out of participants. He corroborated the COAS’ statement by saying that the exercise was not targeted at any individual or group, noting that it was meant for the public and for the good of all Nigerians.

‘It is intended to further cement the cordial relationship between the army and the people.

Exercise Atilogwu Udo I is for the good of every Nigerians. We are not targeting any individual. Operation Python Dance took place in 2017 and 2018. It is to ensure, Peace and security.

‘We want people to be actively aware and know what the Army is doing. I thank the Army Chief for his support and for approving the conduct of the seminar,’ Musa concluded.

For his part, the General Officer Commanding 82 Div, Major General Lasisi Adegboye thanked journalists from Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo and Cross Rivers States for their prompt and balanced and objective reportage, urging them to maintain the tempo. He thanked the Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his support.

He said that the Summit was organized by COAS to bring stakeholders together and share ideas on how best to tackle security challenges in the Southeast, noting that It would provide other sister agencies with the opportunity to carry their duty effectively and efficiently.

‘We are going to reduce communal clashes, armed robbery, kidnapping to the barest minimum. The exercise will foster love, peace, and order.

We have trained officers who will help in that regard. Insecurity is threatening our peaceful co-existence. Atilogwu Udo I Dance is geared towards fostering Peace and harmony and nothing more. We have engaged critical stakeholders including, Traditional rulers,’ Adegboye said.

Addressing the participants, the Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, called for accurate and objective reportage, especially in the time of insecurity and tension.

Gov. Ugwuanyi who was represented by the Secretary to the Enugu Government (SSG) Professor Simon Otuanya expressed gratitude to God for what he said he was using the state to do.

“We give God the glory for everything. We are pleased to have you in our midst. The media should help with accurate and positive reporting of the Atilogwu Udo I Dance.

He said that the workshop would improve the synergy between civil/Media and Army relationship, describing the army’s operations as a delicate one, noting that any negative report would change the perception of the populace.

He urged the media to eschew bias and sentiment, even as he commended the Nigerian Army for the initiative, expressing confidence that the seminar would achieve its set objective.

Prof. Sunny Udeze and Dr. Ifeanyi Didiugwu in a paper entitled, The Military, Media Security and National Development: Exercise Atilogwu Udo I in Perspective called for concerted efforts in nipping in the bud crime and criminality in the Southeast Geopolitical Zone, Nay, Nigeria.

The seminar attracted heads of security agencies, select media practitioners, civil society organisation, among others. Prominent traditional rulers, religious leaders, and elder Statesmen attended the summit.