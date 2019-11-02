<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, has charged soldiers and personnel of other security agencies participating in the ongoing ‘Exercise Atilogwu Udo 1’ in the South East states to ensure that criminals and hoodlums are flushed out of the region.

Buratai also advised them to abide by rules of engagement while discharging their duties during the exercise.

Speaking at the Super Camp Nsulu, in Isialangwa North Local Government Area of Abia state, during the inspection of facilities and flag off exercise, Gen. Buratai, represented by the Chief of Army Training and Operations, Major Gen. Enobong Udoh, said the exercise was intended to checkmate security challenges within the South East states.

He added that the exercise would also improve the training of Army officers involved in the discharge of their duties.

He charged the soldiers to ensure that armed robbers, kidnappers and others criminal elements operating in the south East states are reduced to the barest minimum. He said, “This exercise will start from today November 1 and end by December 23, 2019.

“The essence is to ensure that criminal elements operating within the South East would be flushed out before the people of the zone would return for the Yuletide celebration.

“Ensure that you protect the residents of the area, but put the criminals here on the run.”

In his speech, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, assured the military that the residents of the state would cooperate with them throughout the period of the exercise.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Rt. Hon. Ude Okochukwu urged the soldiers involved to refrain from unnecessary molestation of the civilian population of the state.

“Exercise Atilogwu I is being conducted in line with the Nigerian Army forecast of event 2019 and it is intended to develop the capacities of officers and men of the 82 Division, Nigerian Army in the planning and conduct of operations in aide of the civil authority as mandated by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The exercise will be conducted simultaneously in the southeastern states of Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo State respectively to mitigate treats posed by criminal elements that are peculiar to this region which include kidnapping, armed robbery, inter-cult rivalry, communal clashes amongst others.

“All these activities will be coordinated and monitored from the 82Division camp step up camp or Super Camp.

“In order to promote synergy among the services and other security agencies, this exercise will be fully conducted in conjunction with the security agencies to further strengthen the inter-agency collaboration that already exist among them particularly in this state.

“Troops must be guided by their code of conducts and rules of engagement. You must ensure that all law-abiding citizens of the state and the country agree well protected and lives and properties well secured while all criminal elements such as armed robbers, kidnappers and so on are to be dealt with decisively.”