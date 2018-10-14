



A former National Security Adviser, Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd), 13 former governors and seven ex- ministers have been barred from travelling out of the country under Executive Order 6 (EO6) issued yesterday by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The restriction followed the judicial affirmation of the constitutionality and legality of the Executive Order 6 (EO6).

The watch-list and restriction were put in place pending the conclusion of the cases against those affected.

Also on the watch list seen last night by newsmen are: ex-governors Saminu Turaki (Jigawa), Murtala Nyako (Adamawa), Adebayo Alao-Akala (Oyo), Gabriel Suswam (Benue), Rasheed Ladoja (Oyo), Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia), Danjuma Goje (Gombe), Attahiru Bafarawa (Sokoto), Muazu Babangida Aliyu (Niger); Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu); Sule Lamido (Jigawa); Gbenga Daniel (Ogun); and Ibrahim Shehu Shema (Katsina).

The ex-ministers are Nenadi Usman, Bashir Yuguda, Jumoke Akinjide; Bala Mohammed; Abba Moro; Femi Fani-Kayode; and Ahmadu Fintiri.

Others include a former Chief of Defence Staff, Air Marshal Alex Badeh; ex- Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral A. D. Jibrin; a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Mohammed Dikko Umar; a former Inspector-General of Police, Sunday Ehindero; and a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Adesola Amosu; Chairman Emeritus of AIT/ Raypower, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi; Waripamowei Dudafa (a former Special Assistant (Domestic) to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan); a former Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice Innocent Umezulike; a former judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia.

Also on the list are a former National Publicity Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisa Metuh; Chief Jide Omokore; Ricky Tarfa; and Dele Belgore (SAN).

Most of the affected persons are currently facing trial for alleged corrupt practices in different courts.

The list was generated from cases and proceedings filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Nigeria Police, and 17 other agencies.

The document indicated that many of those affected had earlier been placed on similar legal restrictions by the courts and security agencies including restriction of movement, seizure of passport, temporary forfeiture of assets, freezing of accounts and others.

Explaining the government’s action in a statement yesterday, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), Mallam Garba Shehu said: “Following the instant judicial affirmation of the constitutionality and legality of the Executive Order 6 (EO6), President Muhammadu Buhari has mandated the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Minister of Justice to implement the Order in full force.

“To this end, a number of enforcement procedures are currently in place by which the Nigeria Immigration Service and other security agencies have placed no fewer than 50 high profile persons directly affected by EO6 on watch-list and restricted them from leaving the country pending the determination of their cases.

“Also, the financial transactions of these persons of interest are being monitored by the relevant agencies to ensure that the assets are not dissipated and such persons do not interfere with, nor howsoever corrupt the investigation and litigation processes.

“It is instructive to note that EO6 was specifically directed to relevant law enforcement agencies to ensure that all assets within a minimum value of N50 million or equivalent, subject to investigation or litigation are protected from dissipation by employing all available lawful means, pending the final determination of any corruption-related matter.

“The Buhari administration reassures all well-meaning and patriotic Nigerians of its commitment to the fight against corruption, in accordance with the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and the general principles of the Rule of Law.

“Accordingly, this administration will uphold the rule of law in all its actions and the right of citizens would be protected as guaranteed by the Constitution.

“We, therefore, enjoin all Nigerians to cooperate with the law enforcement authorities towards ensuring a successful implementation of the Executive Order 6 which is a paradigm-changing policy of the Federal Government in the fight against corruption.”

A top government official, who spoke in confidence, said there is no cause for alarm on E06.

The source said: “The ban is not different from the conditions given by the court in granting these accused persons bail. The E06 is like a codification of steps to prevent those on trial for alleged corrupt practices from tampering with assets.

“Some of these accused persons used to go to court for permission before they can travel out of the country. The E06 is not a new thing but instead of all agencies working at cross-purposes, a list was generated and backed with the Executive Order.

“Some of those on trial, especially the Politically Exposed Persons (PEPs) had been selling their assets. What will they return after being convicted?”

Meanwhile, the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has rejected the travel ban outright, dismissing it as an attempt by the Buhari administration to foist full-blown fascism on the country.

Spokesman for the PDP, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the travel restriction was illegal, draconian and targeted at members of opposition parties, perceived political enemies of President Muhammadu Buhari, well-meaning Nigerians, including members of the business community, religious leaders, former political leaders and traditional rulers, who are perceived to be averse to the President’s re-election bid.

He said: “We hope this is not a ploy to harm certain eminent Nigerians on the claims of resisting travel restrictions.

“The whole world can now see how fascism is fast taking over our democracy and judicial system and how the Buhari administration, by fiat, has directly ordered that citizens be secretly trailed, their movements and financial transactions restricted by government agencies, without recourse to due process of the law.

“While the PDP notes that the Buhari Presidency has gone into panic mode since the popular emergence of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as PDP Presidential candidate and the spontaneous jubilation his emergence has evoked across the country, the party maintains that the resort to total clamp down on the opposition and our supporters will be totally unacceptable.

“What this means is that all Nigerians, particularly, opposition members, members of the business community and religious leaders, have become endangered and stand the risk of state violence under the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

“The PDP therefore alerts the international community to hold the Buhari Presidency responsible should any harm befall any opposition leader, key members of the business community and religious leaders across the country as we march towards the 2019 general elections.”

The PDP maintained that no amount of intimidation, harassment and foisting of fascism will deter Nigerians from their determination to rally on its platform to oust the APC from power next year.

One of the affected persons, Femi Fani-Kayode, described the ban as “utterly shameful and condemnable”.

He alleged that the ban was targeted at members of the opposition.

The ex-Minister of Aviation said: “The banning of 50 prominent Nigerians who are all members of the opposition from travelling out of the country by Buhari’s Executive Order and the power to confiscate their assets even though they have not been empowered to do so by a court of law or convicted of any offence is utterly shameful and condemnable.

“It is nothing less than a descent into fascism and a violation of the fundamental human rights and civil liberties of the individuals that have been directly affected and the Nigerian people.

“It is also a usurpation of the role of the Judiciary. Buhari is so desperate to remain in power that he has now resorted to attempting to muscle and intimidate the opposition. He forgets that he is not God and that he will soon leave power.

“I condemn his lawless and desperate ways in the strongest terms. Only dictators behave in this way and Buhari has proved to be the most brutal and callous of them all in the history of our nation. I challenge him to do his worse and enjoy the short time that he has left in office. Sadists never last. Soon it will all be over and he will account for his evil ways and brought to justice.”

List of affected persons

S/N/CASE NO/CHARGE NUMBER & COURT OF TRIAL

PARTIES

NPF

1 FHC/ABJ/CR/48/2017 FRN VS GABRIEL SUSWAM & 2 ORS

2 FHC/ABJ/CR/115/2017 FRN VS SOLOMON WOMBO & 2 ORS

3 FHC/MKD/CR/72/2017 FRN VS ORAYEV AUGUSTINE AVAAN & 8 ORS

4 FCT/ABJ/CR/129/2017 IGP VS RICHARD GBANDE & 2 ORS

5 FCT/ABJ/CR/128/2017 IGP VS RICHARD GBANDE & ORS

6 FHC/L/18C/2015 IGP VS MOSHOOD JUBRIL FHC/CA/3C/2018-FHC, CALABAR FRN VS PETER AGI & 1 OTHER

8 FHC/L472C/2015 IGP VS OWOLABI OLUKUNLE & 11 ORS

9 FHC/L/376C/2015 IGP VIS BAKARE JELILI

10 FHC/L/523C/2015 IGP VIS ADESA JIMOH & 2 ORS

11 FHC/L317C/2015 IGP VS KAYODE MORUF & ORS

12 FHC/L/286C/2015 IGP VS JAMIU AJANI & 2 ORS

13 FHC/L144C/2016 IGP VS GANIYU SULAIMAN

14 FHC/L/139C/2016 IGP VS SHOLOLA OMOLARA & 2 ORS

15 FHC/L/394C/2016 FRN VS BILLIAMINU ABDULLAHI & ORS

16 FHC/L/456C/2016 IGP VS TUMBIRI EZEKIEL & 11 ORS

17 FHC/ABJ/CR/117/2017 FRN VS ILIYA JAMES & ORS

18 FHC/ABJ/CR/89/2017 FRN VS AYINDE THOMAS

19 FHC/ABJ/CR/182/2017 FRN VS CHIMA MIKE & ORS

20 FHC/ABJ/CR/94/2017 FRN VS LUCKY UDOBI & ORS

21 FHC/ABJ/CR/98/2017 FRN VS ISMAIL OGALA & 2 ORS

22 FHC/ABJ/CR/41/2018 FRN VS RITA ISAAC & 2 ORS

23 FHC/ABJ/CR/41/2018 FRN VS ALIYU UMAR & 3 ORS

24 HIGH COURT OF LAGOS 16 & 24 STATE VS CHUKWUDUMEME ONWUAMADIKE “EVANS & 2 ORS’’

25 CR/265/C/2017 HENRY CHIBUEZE AKA “VAMPIRE” & 5 ORS

26 CR/90/2017 STATE VS HON. NASIRU UMAR RONI & 5 ORS

27 CMC/TUM/98CR/2017 STATE VS SHANONO ALH. AHMED & OTHER

28 I/75C 2016 HIGH COURT 5, IBADAN C. O. P. VS MUHAMMED WELI & 1 OTHER

29 I/137C/2017-HIGH COURT 16 IBADAN C. O. P. VS ABDULLAHI GARUBA & 3 ORS

30 I/211C/2017-HIGH COURT 18 IBADAN C. O. P. VS DAHIRU MOHAMMED

31 I/172C/2017 -HIGH COURT 17 IBADAN C. O. P. VS JOSEPH UDOMA & 3 ORS

32 I/184C/2017-HIGH COURT 19 IBADAN C. O. P. OWOYOMI OKE & 1 OTHER

33 I/49C/2016-HIGH COURT 5, IBADAN C. O. P. VS KABIRU ALI & 2 ORS

34 I/69C/2016-HIGH COURT 4, IBADAN C. O. P. VS TUNED IBRAHIM & 2 ORS

35 I/132C/2017 -HIGH COURT 5, IBADAN C. O. P. VS TUNED IBRAHIM & 3 ORS

36 MOG/03C/2017 C. O. P. VS MUTAIRU MOHAMMED & 2 ORS

37 HOY/11C/2016 C. O. P. VS SEGUN OMOLADUN

38 MI/31C/2016 C. O. P. VS MUSA SALEH & 4 ORS

39 CR: 32/2016/MOG10C/2016 STATE VS JAMIL UMAR & 6 ORS

40 CR: 34/2016/MOG12C/2016 STATE VS SUNDAY EDOREN & 3 ORS

41 CR: 42/2016/MOG/11C/2016 STATE VS GOODLUCK OGHENE & 4 ORS

42 CR: 49/2016/MCI/12C/2016 STATE VS OYIBO SHELL & 2 ORS

43 STATE VS EFE REUBEN

44 CR: 78/2016/MOG/44C/2016 STATE VS GODSTIME EKWEREME & 2 ORS

45 CR: 78/2016/MK/16C/2016 STATE VS SMART ONOLOGBE & 1 OTHER

46 CR: 81/2016/CMA/259C/2016 STATE VS REUBENOJOGWU & 2 ORS

47 MAB/1064C/2017 C. O. P. CHINOYEN AGU & ORS

48 KTX/06/2018-HIGH COURT KATSINA C. O. P. VS IBRAHIM MU’AZU & 1 OTHER

NAPTIP

49 FHC/L/48C/2018-FEDERAL HIGH COURT LAGOS JUDICIAL DIVISION NIGERIA CUSTOMS SERVICE VS PROSSY NIGERIA LTD. & 6 ORS

50 FHC/L/185C/2017 -FEDERAL HIGH COURT LAGOS JUDICIAL DIVISION FEDERAL REPUBLIC OF NIGERIA VS HIZEC MARINE SERVICES LTD & 4 ORS

51 FHC/CA/CS/40/2017CALABAR JUDICIAL DIVISION MAGGPIY TRADING TFZE VS NIGERIA CUSTOMS SERVICE BOARD & 2 ORS

ICPC

52 HU/4C/2017- ABIA STATE HIGH COURT FRN V. DR. PHILIPS NTO & 2 ORS

53 FCT/HC/CR/92/12-COURT 10, APO FCT FRN V. SUNDAY EHINDERO & JOHN OBANIYI

54 ID/412C/13-COURT 1, AWKA ANAMBRA STATE FRN V. EZEONWUKA INNOCENT

55 KWS/56C/2016-KWARA STATE HIGH COURT FRN V. DR. SA AD AYINLA ALANAMU & 2 ORS

56 FHC/ABJ/CR/169/13-FED HIGH COURT 7, ABUJA FRN V. PROF. (SENATOR) DAVID IORNEM, & 2 ORS.

57 FHC/EN/CR/72/15-FED. HIGH COURT 2, ENUGU FRN V. (1). PROF. E. ONYENEJE (2). LEONARD UGWU, (3). ELDER FREDRICK ONAH, (4). MR. BASIL OFFOR

58 HU/38C/2016 FRN V. (1). COSMOS NDUKWE, (2). CONK PRODUCTION NIG. LTD. (3). CHIJIOKE OKONKWO

59 HU/90C/2017-HIGH COURT 4, UYO, AKWAIBOM FRN VS EPHRAIM SUNDAY AKPAN

60 PHC/888CR/2013-RIVERS STATE HIGH COURT 4, SITTING IN PORTHARCOURT FRN VS. ASO ADASA MORRISSON AND ORS.

61 FCT/HC/CR/112/1- FRN V. JOE EJE OKHIKU (FORMER ACTING DIRECTOR, NEWS AGENCY OF NIGERIA)

62 HCL/63C/2017-HIGH COURT OKENE KOGI STATE FRN V. ZACCAEUS ATTE

63 MHC/73/2016- HIGH COURT MAKURDI, BENUE STATE FRN V. DONALD ANAGERIDE & ANOR.

64 K/ICPC02/2016 FRN V. RABIU T. WADA

65 FHC/ABJ/CR/288/2015-FEDERAL HIGH COURT ABUJA FRN V. YEMI ARIS OLANIRE

66 CR/136/2017- FCT HIGH COURT FRN V. IBRAHIM HASSAN

67 FHC/A1/59C/2013 FRN V. HENRY ALOR AND ANOR

68 FCT/HC/CR/2014 FRN V. YUSUF AGABI & 3 ORS.

69 KB/HC/27C/2017 FRN V (1) ALH. GARBA KAMBA (2) MOHAMMED TUNGA (3) ALH SAIDU DAKINGARI

70 FCT/HC/CR/2003-FCT HIGH COURT 9 FRN V. MOHAMMED ALI BALOGUN

71 ZMS/GS/53C/2015 FRN V. SANI AHMED YERIMA & 3 ORS.

72 HU/36C/2015 FRN V. EZE BOB UBIARU

73 CR/78/2014-COURT 4, MAITAMA,FCT FRN V. VS. AMINU BELLO SULEIMAN

74 CR/136/15-FCT HIGH COURT, MAITAMA, COURT 4 FRN VS. ADEOLU ADEYANJU

75 CR/276/2016-COURT 19, APO FRN VS. MAJOR SAM

76 HC/11C/2016-HIGH COURT 2, CALABAR FRN VS MICHAEL OKPO & 1 OTHER

77 HC/65C/2016-CROSS RIVER STATE FRN VS. DR. ITAM ABANG

78 CR/287/2017 & CR/37/2018-FCT HIGH COURT NO 16 JABI & FEDERAL HIGH COURT NO. 10 FRN VS. ALIYU SANDA MAIMUNA

79 PLD/J10C/2017-PLATEAU STATE HIGH COURT 5, JOS FRN VS. ISTIFANUS MWANSAT & 7 ORS

80 CR/92/2018-COURT 37, ZUBA FRN VS. DR. OBARO & 2 ORS

EFCC

81 FHC/ABJ/CR/181/2016 FRN V AHMADU UMAR (ALIAS RT. HON. AMADU FINTIRI)

82 FHC/ABJ/CR/148/2016 FRN V EDIDIONG & ORS

83 FHC/L/280C/16 FRN V. AIR MARSHAL AMOSU NUNAYO & 10 ORS

84 FHC/ABJ/CR/121/2016 FRN V OLAJIDE OMOKORE & 5 ORS.

85 FHC/L/135C/2017 FRN VS. MUHAMMED DELE BELGOE SAN & ORS

86 LD/2514C/16 FRN V. RICKY TARFA (SAN)

87 LD/3671C/2016 FRN V HON. JUSTICE RITA NGOZI OFILI AJUMOGOBIA & ANOR

88 FHC/IB/26C/2017 FRN VS OLOYE JUMOKE AKINJIDE & 2 ORS

89 FHC/L/251C/16 FRN V NENADI ESTHER USMAN, FEMI FANI KAYODE & 2 ORS

90 FHC/L/106C/2017 FRN V CHRISTIAN NWOSU AND ORS

91 FHC/L/337C/16 FRN V WARIP AMOWEI EMMANUEL DUDAFA & ORS

92 FHC/L/238C/2016 FRN V WARIP AMOWEI EMMANUEL DUDAFA & ANOR.

93 FHC/L/31C/2016 FRN V PATRICK AKPOBOLOKEM & 11 ORS

94 FHC/L/553C/2016 FRN V PATRICK AKPOBOLOKEM & 11 ORS

95 FHC/511C/2016 FRN V PATRICK AKPOBOLOKEM & 6 ORS

96 LD/217C/15 FRN V PATRICK AKPOBOLOKEM, MAJOR GENERAL EMMANUEL ATEWE & ORS

97 LD/218C/15 FRN V PATRICK AKPOBOLOKEM & 6 ORS

98 FHC/L/149/16 BABA JARUNA JAURO & 2 ORS

99 FHC/L/148C/16 FRN V CALISTUS & 3 ORS

100 FHC/GM/33C/2011 FRN V ALHAJI DANJUMA GOJE & 4 ORS

101 HOS/34C/2017 FRN V PROFESSOR ANTHONY ELUJOBA, JOSEPHINE ADERONKE AKEREDOLU

102 I/5EFCC/2011 FRB V OTUNBA ALAO-AKALA & ORS

103 AK/4C/2017 FRN V ADEBIYI G. DARAMOLA, EMMANUEL AYODEJI ORESEGUN

104 AB/EFCC/03C/2016 FRN V SENATOR ADESEYE OGUNLEWE, PROF. OLUSOLA OYEOLE, MOSES OLUSOLA ILESANMI

105 NSHC/EFCC/2C/2017 FRN V DR. MAUZU BABANGIDA ALIYU ORS

106 FHC/ABJ/CR/71/2017 FRN V DR MUAZU BABANGIDA & ANOR

107 FHC/ABJ/CR/43/2017 FRN V ANDREW YAKUBU

108 FHC/ABJ/CR/329/2015 FRN V SULE LAMIDO & ORS.

109 AB/EFCC/02/11 FRN V GBENGA DANIEL

110 SS/33C/2009 FRN V ATTAHIRU BAFARAWA & ORS.

111 FHC/ABJ/CR/297/2015 FRN V STEPHEN ORONSANYE & ORS.

112 FHC/ABJ/CR/82/2013 FRN V DR. SANI TEIDI SHAIBU & ORS.

113 FHC/09C/2007 FRN V CHIMAROKE NNAMANI & ORS.

114 FHC/L/336C/08 FRN V RASHEED LADOJA

115 FHC/ABJ/CR/389/2015 FRN V BELLO ABBA MOHAMMED & ORS

116 FHC/ABJ/CR/46/2016 FRN V AIR CHIEF MARSHAL ALEX S. BADEH & IYALIKAM NIGERIA LTD

117 FHC/ABJ/CR/362/2015 FRN V GABRIEL SUSWAM & ANOR

118 FHC/ABJ/CR/380/2015 FRN V DR. RAYMOND DOKPESI & ANOR

119 FCT/CR/42/2015 FRN V BASHIR YUGUDA & 5 ORS.

120 FCT/CR/43/2015 FRN V COL. MOHAMMED SAMBO DASUKI & 4 ORS.

123 EHC/74C/2017 FRN V INNOCENT AZUBIKE UMEZULIKE

124 FHC/ABJ/CR/56/07 FRN V ORJI UZOR KALU & ORS.

125 FHC/ABJ/CR/86/07 FRN V SAMINU TURAKI & ORS.

126 FCT/CR/64/2012 FRN V ESAI DANGABAR & 7 ORS.

127 FHC/LF/CR/34/2011 FRN V ALIYU AKWE DOMA & 2 ORS.

128 FHC/ABJ/CR/293/2015 FRN V MURTALA NYAKO & ORS.

129 FHC/ABJ/CR/05/16 FRN V OLISA METUH & ANOR.

130 FCT/HC/20/16 FRN V AIR VICE MARSHAL OLUTAYO OGUNTOYIBO

131 FHC/ABJ/CR/92/2016 FRN V AIR VICE MARSHAL MOHAMMED DIKKO UMAR

132 CR/182/2016 FRN V AVM. ALKALI MOHAMMED MAMU

133 FHC/ABJ/CR/113/2016 FRN V ROBERT AZIBOLA & 2 ORS.

134 FCT/CR/177/2017 FRN V SENATOR BALA MOHAMMED

135 FHC/ABJ/CR/141/16 FRN V EMEKA MBA & ORS

136 KTH/34C/2016 FRN V IBRAHIM SHEHU SHEMA & 3 ORS.

137 FHC/ABJ/CR/186/2016 FRN V AVM MARSHAL TONY OMENYI AND ANOR

138 FHC/ABJ/CR/42/2016 FRN V ABBA MORO & ORS

139 FHC/ABJ/CR/224/2016 FRN V ASHINZE & 8 ORS.

140 CR/210/16 FRN V VICE AD. JIBRIN & 3 ORS.

141 FHC/ABJ/CR/142/16 FRN V OLUGBENGA OBADINA AND ANOR. NDLEA

142 FCH/L65/18 FRN V IGAN EGHEOSA

143 FHC/244C/12 FRN V. ADEGBOYEGA AYOBAMI ADENIJI

144 FHC/AWK/37C/2015 FHC/AWKA, ANAMBRA STATE FRN V IKEJIAKU SYLVESTER CHUKWUNWENDU & 3 ORS

145 FHC/EN/CR/53/2015ENUGU, ENUGU STATE FRN V EDDIE IFEANYICHUKWU DAYSON & 3 ORS

146 FHC/AK/56C/2015-FHC AKURE, ONDO STATE FRN V AUGUSTINE FRIDAY USIFO & ANOR

147 FHC/L/519C/2015-FHC LAGOS FRN V UBA HARRIS ALAEKWE & 13 ORS

148 FHC/ASB/21C/2016 FHC V ANTHONY CHUKWUEMEKA UMOLU & 8 ORS (INCLUDING FOUR MEXICANS)

149 FHC/L/232C/2016-FHC, LAGOS FRN V JOHN VINCENT ARINZE

150 FHC/AK/CS/60C/2017-FHC, AKURE, ONDO STATE EXPARTE APPLICATION (SUSPECT AT LARGE SINCE JAN. 2016)

151 FHC/AK/34C/2017-FHC, AKURE, ONDO STATE FRN V ESUABOM JOHNSON & ERIC AKINYIMIKA

152 FHC/L/311C/2017-FHC, LAGOS FRN V MUONEKE JOHNPAUL IFEANYI & 3 ORS

153 FRN V OGBEGBU GOODLUCK & ORS

154 FHC/L/483C/2017-FHC, LAGOS FRN V EZE REMUGUS RAPURUCHUKWU & 4 ORS

155 FCH/L/235C/17 FRN V ONOWU CHUKWUKA ISAAC