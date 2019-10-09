<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Office of the Auditor-General for Local Governments in Lagos State has concluded plans to embark on state-wide project inspection exercise in all the 20 Local Government Areas, LGAs and 37 Local Council Development Areas, LCDAs.

According to the Permanent Secretary/Auditor-General for Local Governments, Mrs Adesumbo Abolarin, the exercise will commence on October 10, 2019, and end on the 25th October 2019, with specific attention paid to completed and ongoing projects executed by the LGAs and LCDA between January and December 2018.

In order to ensure a hitch-free exercise, professionally qualified and knowledgeable Engineers in diverse fields from the Ministry of Works and Infrastructure, Ministry of Transportation, New Towns Development Authority and Lagos State Development Property Corporation have been co-opted to strengthen the audit team with requisite technical competence.

Abolarin said the audit report will provide effective parameters for assessing the performance of Local Government Administrators, saying that, “Reports of past editions were widely accepted and therefore the report of this edition will not depart from laid down standards to achieve the goal of the exercise.”

While reminding the councils that the outcome of the inspection exercise will be published and circulated widely, Abolarin urged personnel to cooperate with the inspection teams towards timely completion of the assignment.