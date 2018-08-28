Bolanle Ambode, wife of the Lagos State Governor, on Tuesday urged Nigerian youths to say no to drugs, cultism and other vices, as no excuse could justify indulgence in them.

Ambode spoke at the Lagos State University second distinguished lecture series, with the theme: “Life Skills Education for Employment and Entrepreneurship Learning in the 21st century”.

She said many youths had cut short their dreams by getting involved in such vices.

According to her, some of the vices can lead to serious health disorder, including cancer, while others unleash negative effects such as acute panic reaction, anxiety attacks, fear and loss of self-control.

She said: “No excuse can justify your indulgence in those vices.

“No matter the peer pressure, emotional challenge or psychology issues you may be facing, I urge you to say no to drugs, cultism and other vices.

“One moment of indiscretion is enough to ruin a life. Your life will not be ruined.”

Ambode, also an alumna of the university, expressed satisfaction on the state of transformation in the institution, coupled with its endeavour to organise programmes focused on the development of youths.

She said the journey toward attaining great heights starts with a resolve to take something out of the experiences shared at such distinguished lectures.

Ambode said that the State Government, in conjunction with tertiary institutions, had also given students a platform to challenge themselves to face the future by offering them practical classes through the Ready, Set ,Work initiative.

She said that she was also aware of the establishment of a Career Development Centre put in place for the benefit of all students of the institution, to produce employable and marketable graduates for national and global relevance.

She said: “The onus now lies with each one of you to make the best use of these opportunities.”

Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, Vice-Chancellor of the university, hailed Ambode for her passion for the well-being of young adults.

Fagbohun said she had over the years consistently supported the institution with several substantial scholarship awards aimed at stimulating students to discover their potentialities.

NAN reports that speakers at the event include global thespian, Joke Silva; legal practitioner and certified pilot, Dan-Faparusi Ogugua; and iconic movie actor and director, Segun Arinze.