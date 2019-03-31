<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Mothers have been enjoined to play the role of helpmate, home keeper and be submissive to their husbands.

Mrs Evelyn Uzorka-Nwafili, Vice-President, Mothers’ Union/Women’s Guild, Gudu Archdeaconry, gave this advise on Sunday in her sermon titled “The Wife of Nobel Character” at the Basilica of Grace Anglican Church Gudu.

Uzorka-Nwafili, who spoke on the occasion of 2019 Mothering Sunday and took her text from Proverbs 31:10-31, said a woman as a helpmate was supposed to complement her husband.

“A woman was made for a man to be a suitable helper, so as woman you must learn to adapt in order to keep your home.

“Women should support their husbands financially, emotionally, spiritually and in every area.”

She also advised mothers to remain attractive to their husbands so they do not get lured by other women.

According to her, some women just leave themselves; everything is about packaging, even with limited resources you can package yourself very well.

She advised women to eat healthy, exercise regularly and try to fit into how their husbands liked them.

Speaking on submission, Uzorka-Nwafili enjoined women to submit to their husbands in everything irrespective of their status and experience.

She also appealed to the men to support and love their wives in order to encourage them in their responsibilities.