<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Budget and National Planning, Mr. Ernest Umakhihe, has revealed that the Ministry’s effort to Evaluate the Sustainable Development Goals has put the Country on the global map “ as the first Country in the Southern Hemisphere to lead the world on the evaluation of the SDGS.

According to a statement from the Press Unit of the Ministry, Mr. Umakhihe, made the revelation at the opening of a 2-day National Workshop on the Development of the National Monitoring and Evaluation Strategy held in Abuja.

Represented by the Director Monitoring and Evaluation in the Ministry of Budget and National Planning, Dr. Zakariyau Lawal, the Permanent Secretary, underscored the importance of developing a collective national strategy for the delivery of good monitoring and evaluation strategy that will take into cognisance the common need of stakeholders at National, sub national levels as well as Development partners.

He therefore, enjoined the participants to come up with a harmonised National Strategy for M&E, saying it will “ lead to a better governance system which will ensure policies, programmes and projects that are well-planned and beneficial to the Citizens, as well effectively delivered to eliminate white elephant and abandon projects “.

The Permanent Secretary further expressed the readiness of the Ministry of Budget and National Planning to continue to provide all required technical support and coordination to all stakeholders to ensure the achievement of the objectives of developing a National M&E Strategy.

Acknowledging the Contributions of some development partners to the Ministry, Mr Umakhihe praised the UNICEF, DFID, UNFPA, European Union and the AFDB for their various support and roles at ensuring the development of Monitoring and Evaluation in the country.

Earlier in his opening remarks, the Vice President, Prof Yemi Osibanjo, represented by the Head Presidential Delivery United, Office of the Vice President, Mr. Tunde Osibamowo, observed that Monitoring and Evaluation is vital for effective delivery of programmes and projects in the public and private sectors of the economy.

According to the Vice President, the importance of institutionalizing M&E in our systems has become imperative, especially as citizens are becoming more enlightened, and with effect of the social media and improved communications. Hence citizens are more likely now to demand for evidence based results in programme/project implementation, and only M&E can provide this.