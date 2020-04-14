<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The European Union on Tuesday gave the Nigerian government a grant of €50 million to help the country fight against the spread of the deadly Coronavirus disease.

President Buhari was reported to have received in audience the European Union (EU) delegation at the Council Chambers, State House, Abuja.





The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, while giving an update on the meeting via a tweet said that the EU gave a €50 million grant to Nigeria to fight COVID-19.

He said, ”EU gives Nigeria a grant of 50 million Euro to fight COVID-19.

”Head of EU delegation, Amb Ketil Karlsen, at the event commended President Buhari for “his powerful address to the nation last night,” and for “the bold and necessary measures he has taken.”