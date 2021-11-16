Nigeria

Ethereum price risks losing $4,000 on ‘rising wedge’ breakout fears

Ethereum had three simultaneously significant events occurring on the network in the last two days: first deflationary day, mining difficulty ATH and the burning of 200,000 ETH coins. All events have been warmly received by the market and, at press time, Ethereum is trading at almost $4,000, coming closer to its 2021 high.

A selloff in Ether (ETH) on Nov. 16 has increased the chances of ETH’s price falling below $4,000.

ETH plunged 10% to around $4,100 on Tuesday, amid an ongoing market correction led by Bitcoin (BTC). In doing so, Ether dropped below its fourth-quarter upward trendline support.

ETH/USD also tested its 50-day exponential moving average (50-day EMA; the velvet wave in the chart above) as its new price floor before bouncing higher. The next support line to keep an eye on if the 50-day EMA is broken is somewhere around $3,700.

The given Ascending Trendline comes as a part of a Rising Wedge, a technical pattern many analysts treat as a bearish reversal signal. It appears when the price fluctuates inside a range defined by two converging, rising trendlines.

Meanwhile, analysts confirm a Wedge breakout when the price breaks below the lower trendline and if accompanied by a rise in trading volumes. They typically eye a run-down towards the level at length equal to the widest distance between the Wedge’s trendlines.

As a result, Ether has the potential to drop below $3,000 based on the Rising Wedge setup. Nonetheless, there is a catch.

Offsetting the bearish reversal setup brought forth by the Rising Wedge structure is Ascending Triangle, which puts Ether at around $6,500 by the end of 2021

The bullish setup emerges as the ETH price retests the Triangle’s resistance level as support days after breaking above it. Such a move typically removes weak hands from the market and creates opportunities for traders/investors with a long-term upside outlook based on the asset’s strong underlying fundamentals.

Therefore, Ether’s latest pullback may end up exhausting as the ETH price reached the Triangle resistance below $4,000 — also the Rising Wedge’s lower trendline. Should a rebound follow suit, the price could climb toward $6,500.

