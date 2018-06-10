The National President of Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), Mr. Rowland Abonta, at the weekend, decried the poor remuneration of operators in the real estate sub sector of economy.

Mr. Abonta made the observation while inaugurating the Corporate Affairs Committee for the 2018/2019 year in line with the provision of the institution’s constitution.

He charged the institution’s newly constituted Corporate Affairs Committee arm to devote efforts towards dissuading Nigerians from dealing with quacks in the real estate sector.

According to the National President, described as worrisome the penchant of most Nigerians preferring to deal with quacks than dealing with professionals in the sector.

He said quacks are misrepresenting professionals in the industry by doing what they are not trained to do, adding that most building collapse are attributable to patronage of quacks.

“We are determined to occupy our public space and make sure that non-professionals will have no room to be around our professional areas of practice that is part of the assignment of this Committee today”

The issue of poor remuneration for professional services is another great challenge for us. People are reluctant to pay for services when rendered until when they get their hands burnt patronizing quacks before they return back to us. We want to call on Nigerians to always insist on dealing with professionals particularly in the real estate sector.

The 42 member Committee has Monday Ahiwe, the National Publicity Secretary of the institution as Chairman, and Kelechi Agu as Secretary.

According to Abonta, the committee will serve as the image maker of the institution with responsibility of dishing out proper information designed to put the institution in public domain, as well as leading in public enlightenment on what Estate Surveyors and valuers stand for in the country.

NIESV is the highest decision making body for all practicing Estate Surveyors and Valuers across the country.

Abonta, who gave the hint at the institution’s 2018 /2019 Council Year Meeting, held in Abuja, also noted that the best approach to solving the housing gap in the country is for government to regulate housing, adding ‘ government should have minimal participation in housing, and there should be consistency in policy and programme of housing in Nigeria’.

Responding, Monday Ahiwe, the Chairman, assured that shall work hard to improve service delivery.

He urged private developers to always endeavour to identify relevant professionals whenever they want to embark on building construction to reduce incidences of building collapse.

According to him, only the professionals can deliver a proper job because there are regulated and monitored among themselves.

“The best way to get the best service is to engage professionals because they have their integrity to protect” he added.