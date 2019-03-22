



To mark the 2019 International Day of Forests (IDF) celebrated annually as tree planting day, members of Hall 7 Real Estate Management has called for massive sensitization of Nigerians on the need to preserve the environment through planting of trees.

The chief executive officer of Hall 7 Real Estate, Mr Olayinka Braimoh, stated this while speaking to journalists during tree planting event yesterday in Abuja, saying trees beautify the environment and should be preserved for the benefits they offer to humans.

He said: “We are identifying with the world tree planting day. We take tree planting very seriously. Green is very important to human. Apart from preventing deforestation, trees absorb carbon dioxide and purifies the air we breathe around us, considering the pollution in the environment. We are showing support to the ministry of environment by planting trees.

“Apart from sustaining the culture of tree planting, we need to educate and enlighten the populace against deforestation. People need to be aware of the benefit of tree planting so that when they see a tree, they don’t pull or cut it down because they will be aware of the benefit. When the purpose of something is not known, abuse is inevitable. We have projects across the city of Abuja. We even planted 3,000 trees within a perimeter of a project we are presently handling.”

In her remarks, the officer in charge of landscaping for the organization, Ms Maimuna Sanisu, said the benefit of tree planting to humans cannot be overemphasized, even as she implored Nigerians to cultivate the culture of planting trees in any environment, they find themselves.

“We should not be cutting trees all the time. Tree is life. It is part of nature. We should create more awareness to people about the importance of tree planting using any available means. “she said.

