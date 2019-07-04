<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Planning and Budget, Ernest Umakhihe, has inaugurated the Joint Planning Committee (JPC) for the 25th edition of the Nigeria Economic Summit (NES25).

According to the Ministry, the summit is scheduled to take place on October 7-8, 2019 at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja.

It will provide the unique opportunity for the participants to address key issues affecting the Nigerian evening and develop policies to aid economic development.

Also speaking at the briefing, the CEO of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group, Laoye Jaiyeola, stated the Summit was initiated to promote public private dialogue towards accelerated national development.

“As we edge closer to the expiration of the ERGP and Nigeria Vison 20:2020 in year 2020, the need for long term visioning becomes even more critical,” he stated.

“Without strategic visioning and a long term national development agenda, Nigeria runs the risk of worsening economic and developmental indicators on the one hand; and missing 2050 development targets on the other.

“The imperative for this comes on the back of forecasts that indicate that Nigeria’s population will double in 2050 and the fact that we acknowledge that only a competitive private sector economy can achieve a rising standard of living for more than 400 million Nigerians in 2050.

“It is therefore against this backdrop that I humbly present a call to action for us all to further strengthen the existing partnership between government and the private sector to chart a sustainable course of action in the national interest.”

Jaiyeola expressed confidence this partnership will produce the outcomes and impacts that will set Nigeria on the path of becoming a globally competitive economy in the shortest possible time.