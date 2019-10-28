<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

No fewer than 150 Niger Delta youths have benefited from the renewable energy entrepreneurship training organised by the Environmental rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria (ERA/FoEN) in Benin City weekend.

The one-day workshop on business model focused on how to solve emerging challenges caused by fossil fuel and deployment of entrepreneurial skills on opportunities for business growth.

The Executive Director, ERA/FoEN, Dr. Uyi Ojo, in a remark to declare the workshop open, said the world has suddenly realised the havoc that fossil fuel energy was causing to mother Earth, adopted renewable energy the safer alternative that will be environment friendly.

He expressed regret that while established economies as existing in Europe and elsewhere are adopting renewable energy to power vehicles and other technology, Nigeria was yet to develop a roadmap on renewable energy.