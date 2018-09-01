A civil society organisation, Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria, has called on the Federal Government to commence immediate enforcement of the National Tobacco Control (NTC) Act signed into law in 2015.

ERA Deputy Executive Director, Akinbode Oluwafemi made the call at media presentation of public awareness materials against tobacco, held at the weekend in Abuja.

Oluwafemi said three years after the law was created, awareness remained a huge challenge while enforcement is low.

He said it became imperative for the Federal Ministry of Health and the security operatives in the country to take the lead in the task towards protecting public health and reducing risks associated with public smoking.

The presented materials detailed nine provisions in the NTC Act which includes: “Prohibition of sale of tobacco products to and by anyone below 18; ban on sale of cigarettes in single sticks, i.e cigarettes must be sold in pack of 20 sticks only.

“Smokeless tobacco shall be sold in a minimum of a pack of 30 grams; ban of sale or offer for sale for distribution of tobacco or tobacco products through mail, internet or other online devices; prohibition of interference of tobacco industry in public health and related issues.”

Others are: “Prohibition of smoking in anywhere on the premises of a child care facility, educational facility, health care facility among others; prohibition of tobacco advertising, promotion and sponsorship of any kind; compliance with specified standard for content as set out by standards organisation of Nigeria.”

The right group tasked the Federal Ministry of Justice to process the ratified protocol towards eliminating illicit trade of tobacco products earlier approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in May.

The National Assembly (NASS) was charged to ensure passage of the National Tobacco Control Regulations Bill such that enforcement of other provisions of the NTC Act would be easy.

In his remarks, the representative from the Department of Tobacco Control, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr. Malau Toma disclosed that the ministry would focus on education, enforcement and evaluation strategies as part of steps to implementing the NTC Act.

Toma, who decried low attention to public health, called for increased public sensitisation.

He emphasized that the tobacco industry will not be involved in the awareness creation campaign stressing that efforts are ongoing to partner media organisations, especially government media to develop strategic communications expected to reach people at the grassroots against smoking.

Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, Sub Regional Coordinator for West Africa, Hilda Ochefu, in her presentation said enforcing the law is capable of saving millions of lives, thus protecting public health.

She said the implication of flouting the law means anyone found selling tobacco to minors below 18 would be arrested and prosecuted while tobacco should not be sold via the internet.