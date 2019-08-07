<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has disclosed that his administration has, so far, equipped the State University Teaching Hospital, the former Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital with $6.5 million (USD).

The governor also disclosed that his administration has commenced the process of equipping recently completed zonal hospitals to take quality tertiary healthcare closer to the people.

Wike disclosed this yesterday, during a courtesy visit by the Board and Management of Philips Project Centre Limited, at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

The governor said zonal hospitals in Degema Local Government Area and Bori, in Khana council, have been completed and the equipping process was ongoing.

He added that the state government was also equipping the Mother and Child Hospital in Port Harcourt to provide specialist care for women and children.

“Health is very important to this administration. It is one key area that we are focusing on to improve the lives of the people.

“We are investing resources to equip the completed zonal hospitals that will soon come on stream. We have zonal hospitals in Degema, Bori, Etche, Ahoada and Omoku. We will equip Degema and Bori zonal hospitals because they have been completed,” he said.

Governor Wike said the state government would partner Philips Project Centre to equip the hospitals and train staff to maintain the facilities.

He directed the Deputy Governor, Ipalibo Harry-Banigo, the Ministry of Health and Primary Healthcare permanent secretaries, to work with Philips Project Centre to develop the health facilities.

“Whatever we will agree with Philips Project Centre must include training and retraining of our staff. We will partner to equip these hospitals,” he said.

Philips Project Centre Executive Director, Ayo Grillo, said the centre has a special interest in Rivers, as the organisation has been working in the state to construct and maintain healthcare facilities.

“We have a long history with Rivers. We are keen to continue to work with the state to develop the healt sector.

“We bring trainers from abroad to train clinical and non-clinical staff with the knowledge on how to tackle healthcare challenges,” he said.