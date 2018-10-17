



Nigeria and Ghana are working hand in hand to build a better trade relation despite the recent trade crisis faced by Nigerians.

This was contained in the remarks by Nigerian High Commissioner to Ghana, Olufemi Michael Abikoye, during the independence anniversary of Nigeria held in Accra.

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo Ado of Ghana who spoke through a member of Parliament Samuel Atta Akyea, felicitated with Nigeria, stating that the two countries would continue to work together and create enabling trade environment that will promote diplomatic relationship.

Describing the relations between the two countries as “very cordial,” Abikoye said Nigeria and Ghana being the two largest economies in West Africa, the subsisting excellent bilateral relations remain a crucial one for the region.

On the gains of the ties, he said “we are growing in bounds by the day, and in all spheres of human endeavour.” He said this is well epitomised by the resounding successes being recorded in the peaceful negotiations and resolution of mutually beneficial issues, through the newly rebounded Nigeria-Ghana Permanent Joint Commission, in all sectors of our relations.

Drawing attention to the socio-economic and political situation in Nigeria, Abikoye commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, noting that since the inception of his administration on 29th May, 2015, he has brought renewed hope in restoring security, rebalancing the economy and tirelessly fighting corruption which is currently almost at a standstill.

He stated that “the country has recorded seven consecutive months of lower inflation, Naira rate is beginning to stabilize, appreciating from N525 per $1 in 2016 to N305 today. Broad-based economic growth has led us out of recession. It is interesting to note that the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) injected into the Nigerian economy in the first quarter of 2018 was $808.56 million.

“The government has remained proactive in its diversification policy. The Federal Government’s agricultural Anchor Borrowers Programme, which was launched by Buhari, in November 2015, has been an outstanding success with various initiatives to enhance self-sufficiency in food production and exports.”

He also highlighted President Buhari’s effort at fighting corruption. “The administration’s new institutional reforms include: successful enforcement of the Treasury Single Account (TSA), Whistleblowers policy as well as Integrated Payroll Personnel and Information System, IPPIS.”

On the fight against Boko Haram insurgents, Abikoye said: “Nigerians should be grateful to our gallant Armed Forces for rolling back the frontiers of Boko Haram’s terrorism, defeating them and reducing them to cowardly attacks on soft and vulnerable targets.

“He lauded the role played by the international community. “As neighbours, they have committed resources and personal to defeat the menace of terrorism,” adding that “the issue with security has gone beyond an individual effort.

Not even the most organised and equipped police, security forces and agents in the world with modern technology have been able to escape the menace of modern day terrorism. We would continue to tackle insecurity and ensure the protection of lives despite the challenge.