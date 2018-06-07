The High Commissioner of Tanzania to Nigeria, Muhidin Moweto, on Thursday thanked the Federal Government for deploying 41 teachers to the country under the Technical Aid Corps programme of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He however asked that more Nigerian teachers be deployed in the country.

Moweto made the call shortly after presenting his Letter or Credence to President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The envoy also underscored the presence and positive roles of Nigerian firms in his country, particularly in the manufacturing and banking sectors.

”My primary objective is to strengthen and enhance existing relations of both nations and to take our economic ties to a new height. We need more Dangotes (companies) in Tanzania to help in developing the country,” the High Commissioner said.

The Tanzania envoy conveyed the appreciation of the President of Zanzibar, which is a semi-autonomous region within Tanzania, to Buhari for the deployment of 41 Nigerians teachers in the region.

“The teachers are doing very well,” Moweto said, appealing for the deployment of more Nigerian teachers to Tanzania.