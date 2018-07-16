The Ambassador of France to Nigeria, Mr Deny Gauer, at the weekend assured Nigerians of his country’s unrelenting security support and strengthened promotion of sustainable bilateral relations.

Gauer made the call in his address at the French National Day celebration organised by the French Embassy in Abuja.

The Day, often celebrated globally on July 14 of every year, is a popular date that is earmarked all over France.

According to him, the relationship between France and Nigeria has evolved very positively, in political terms we have had frequent exchanges and we also have very good bilateral understanding.

“It is of course mainly through the field of security that our relationship improved enormously in recent years, ironically, it is because of Boko Haram insurgence.

“France is very much engaged in the fights against terrorism in the whole of West Africa and particularly in Nigeria, we have been instrumental to regional responses to Boko Haram.

“We have also developed our bilateral relations with Nigerian Armed Forces; we are providing a lot of intelligence to enhance the security forces,” he said.

“President Emmanuel Macron’s visit focused on dealing with security issues and we are putting measures in place to see how we can improve on them and on economic trade.

“France will continue tin support Nigeria’s effort to eliminate Boko Haram and create stability in the country.’’ He identified Nigeria as France’s first trading partner, adding that the economic trade between them favoured both parties.

The ambassador said that there was need for the relationship between the two countries to be expanded to evolve exchange of culture, renewable energy, agriculture and smart cities.

He commended the increase in the number of Nigerian students on academic scholarship in France, saying it was a step that could further cement the ties between them.

He said that Macron’s visit to Fela’s shrine was not just on ground of entertainment, but to further strengthen relationship in that exists between Nigeria and France. Gauer prayed God to grant Nigeria successful conduct of the general election in 2019.

Highpoints of the celebration were a dinner party, group photographs as well as music and dance.