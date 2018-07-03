A former Nigerian ambassador to The Gambia/president of Soroptimist International, Abuja chapter, Mrs. Esther John Audu, has called on corporate organisations and residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to join in the campaign to improve the lives of women and the girl-child through education and empowerment.

Audu, who made the call during her investiture as the 15th president of the club in Abuja at the weekend, charged residents to always render volunteer services to humanity in order to make the world a better place.

While urging residents to be kind and to learn how to forget and forgive at all times, the former ambassador disclosed that career supports for girls, education, environmental sustainability and economic empowerment are part of her nine-point agenda.

“We are women at our best in our community, as we are international volunteers, who use our collective power to provide for women and girls with resources, training and career support.”

Earlier in her welcome remarks, the immediate past president of the club, Mrs. Gloria Iveren Bai, noted that the club is bound for greater height with the assumption of Mrs. Audu.

Among dignitaries present at the event were Prince Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim and High Chief Raymond Dokpesi.