The European Union (EU) Ambassador to Nigeria, Mr. Ketil Karlsen, has commended Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, for entrenching good governance through the execution of pro-people projects.

Speaking after commissioning Chief Emmanuel Wonukwuru Aguma House (former Produce House) in Port Harcourt, yesterday, Karlson, who noted that infrastructure is key to the growth of a developing country, said: “The images I’ve seen on the board are a symbol of good governance. It is a sign of good things which can be done in the country. Key infrastructure is necessary for the development of Nigeria. This is an important step in the right direction.”

He said at present, the EU has 181 projects in the state, adding that the union would continue to partner the Rivers government to attain development goals.

“We are partnering the Rivers State government to enhance development. What is good for the people of Europe is good for the people of Rivers. We look forward to greater cooperation with the Rivers State governor,” he said.

In his remarks, Wike announced the re-naming of the edifice from Produce House to Chief Emmanuel Wonukwuru Aguma House, in honour of the first administrator of Port Harcourt City Local Government Area.

He said renaming the project was aimed at encouraging upcoming Rivers people to contribute to the development of the state.

The governor said the late Aguma played a key role in the creation of the state. He also said two floors have been allocated to the United Nations, while the World Bank and other agencies would operate from the other floor.

Earlier, the state Head of Service, Mr. Rufus Godwins, described Wike as a transformational leader.

He said the Chief Emmanuel Aguma House is a product of visionary thinking by the governor, adding that the remodelling of the structure took 11 months.