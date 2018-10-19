



The Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT) says that 65 courses of its 68 programmes have been accredited by the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Luke Anike made the disclosure at the university permanent site at Agbani, Nkanu East Local Government on Friday during a quarterly oversight function by the Enugu State House of Assembly Committee on Education.

Anike said that the institution ensured that the accreditation would last for a period of five years.

The vice chancellor said that plans were on top gear to ensure that the remaining three programmes were accredited as soon as possible.

He used the opportunity to commend the state governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for increasing its subvention from what it used to be.

Anike, who declined to disclose the subvention increase, said that the university budget and subventions came as and when due, making it possible for staff to do their work diligently.

He said that the institution had built 600-bed hostel to add to the already existing ones.

The vice chancellor said that lectures had started in some faculties for the 2018/2019 academic session while some were yet to start.

In the same vein, a committee member representing Udi South constituency, Mr. Chukwuka Eneh, advised the management to always reach out to the school alumni to assist the institution in some projects instead of waiting for government to do everything.

While responding to the question, the vice chancellor said that the school alumni had donated 80 clearing machines for them to keep the environment clean.

Anike also said that individual members of the alumni had been making donations to their various departments and faculties.

In his remarks, the Chairman, Assembly Committee on Education, Mr. Mathew Ugwueze, thanked the university management for its drive so far.

Ugwueze commended them for the progress recorded after the committee’s last visit in July this year.

The committee chairman also thanked the state governor for increasing the institution’s subvention for effective development of the school.