



Mr Martin Ilo, one-time Secretary to the Enugu State Government under former Gov. Sullivan Chime’s administration, has passed on at the age of 50, NAN reports.

A statement signed by his brother, Mr Romanus Ilo, in Enugu on Thursday, said that Ilo died on Wednesday night after a protracted illness.

Ilo said that burial arrangements for the late former SSG would be announced later by his family.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ilo was an economic adviser to the state government between 2003 and 2007 before his appointment as the SSG under Chime’s administration.

The former SSG, who hailed from Obinofia Ndiuno in Ezeagu Local Government Area of the state, is survived by his wife, Winnie and children.

Meanwhile, the member representing Ezeagu Constituency at the Enugu State House of assembly, Mr Chima Obieze, has expressed shock over the death of Ilo.

In a statement issued in Enugu on Thursday, Obieze said that Enugu had lost a great mind.

“I just received with pains the news that one of our major stakeholders and former SSG of Enugu State, Hon Martin Ilo, passed on this morning.

“We regret this sad news as we jointly pray for the repose of his peaceful soul,’’ he prayed.

Mr Victor Atuonwu, a former Chief of Staff to Chime and Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi described Ilo’s demise as `a rude shock’.

Atuonwu said that the former SSG was instrumental to the development of the four point agenda of Enugu State Government.

“As the Economic Adviser, Martin Ilo made significant contributions toward the creation of jobs especially for the youth of the state,’’ he said.

He prayed God to grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.