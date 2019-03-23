<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

A Cross section of Enugu residents has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to reduce the official pump price of fuel to reduce the plight of the masses in the country.

They also called on him, to urgently tackle the following issues of security, education, employment and infrastructural facilities decay.

They told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Saturday that such gestures would endear the president to the people that he had come to rule.

Mr Chukwuma Aroh, a legal practitioner said that he expected the president, now President-elect to deepen the root of democracy in our country in the areas of investments.

Aroh urged him to do something about oil because Nigerians could not be oil producing and at the same time buying a liter of petrol at N145.00 per litre.

He said the cost imposed enormous burden on the majority of the country’s population.

“It is too costly, the president-elect needs to do something to reduce the price of petrol,” he said.

Mrs Nmuta Odo, a magistrate in Enugu said that she expected the president elect to tackle the issue of Niger Delta militants and Boko Haram in the North.

“If those problems are solved, Nigerians can go to any city they want to do business and make money without any fear,” Odo said.

She called on the President-elect to take a critical look at the issue of unemployment and other developmental projects towards solving them.

“Employment should encompass the youth population of the country so that youths will have food on their table.

“Once the youths are happy, the society will be good.

Also speaking, Mr Godwin Aneke, a trader said he expected the President-elect to focus more on infrastructure development and also to promote the relationship between Nigeria and the international communities.

Aneke urged the President-elect to diversify the economy to reduce the over dependence on crude oil,” Aroh said.

He, therefore, urged the president elect to construct rail way lines in many parts of the country for ease of doing business.