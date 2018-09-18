The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Mohammed Danmallam, has reiterated the need to improve the synergy and inter-agency cooperation among various security agencies in the South East Zone.

The commissioner made this known in Enugu on Tuesday at the ongoing 82 Division Operations Planning Cadre 2018 Training.

Delivering a lecture entitled, `Contemporary Security Challenges in Nigeria; South-East in Perspective,’ Danmallam said the synergy should be done through collation and sharing of intelligence in the zone.

“Although there is close synergy of security agencies in the zone, but there are seven strategies to be adopted by the security agencies to ensure uninterrupted peace in the zone.

“First, there is a high need to improve the synergy and inter-agency co-operation among various security agencies through collation and sharing of intelligence in the zone.

“Develop capacity and procedures to provide a timely and appropriate response to incidents; and work with the community to detect, investigate and solve crime.

“Analyse and use the opportunities, causes and outcomes of crime to assist crime prevention; and use information systems and intelligence to prevent and respond to crime effectively.

“Promote the effective use of technology and evidence gathering techniques in criminal investigations; and emphasis should be geared towards sustainable synergy among security agencies,’’ he said.

He described the current security challenges facing Nigeria as the `evil of our time’ adding that the fight against the heinous crimes was a great challenge to the generation.

“However, it is evident that in spite of these security challenges, the South-East Zone still remains one of the most peaceful regions in the country.

“Major security challenges that could have dramatically disturb the peace, security and stability of the region have been effectively silenced.

“Consequently, there is the need for the various tiers of government, security agencies, civil society organisations, media and members of the public to collectively co-operate to sustain the existing peace for the benefit of all,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the training, which was meant for commanders, commanding officers and senior officers in 82 Division, was necessary due to increased participation of the army in existing, joint and multi-national operations.

The training was part of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, vision which is to have a professionally responsive Nigeria Army in discharge of its constitutional roles.

The four-day training, which started on Sept. 17, would end on Sept. 21.