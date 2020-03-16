<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The first suspected case of coronavirus in Enugu State, a female returnee from the United Kingdom, has been isolated in Enugu.

The permanent secretary, Enugu State Ministry of Health, Dr. Ifeanyi Agujiobi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

Agujiobi said a sample of the suspected case had been collected and sent for investi­gation.

He said the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been made aware of the development.

The suspected case has reportedly been in the Unit­ed Kingdom for the last five months.

She came to Enugu through Owerri on March 11 to visit her son.

Dr. Agujiobi added that the suspect is being monitored and the results awaited.

Similarly, NCDC has also announced a suspected case of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) in Enugu.

The information is on the official Twitter handle of NCDC @ncdcgov.

The centre stated that the suspected person had been isolated and sample collected for further verification.

It added that the result of the medical test would be out today.

The statement on the Twit­ter handle reads: “Nigeria Centre for Disease Control is aware of the patient in c, suspected to have #COVID19.

“This is one of several alerts received daily at the Na­tional #COVID19 Emergency Operations Centre.





“The patient is in isolation, sample collected and results expected tomorrow (today).”

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s dip­lomatic missions in Washing­ton, New York and Atlanta, United States, have suspended passport interviews and bio­metric data capture over the coronavirus crisis.

The suspension, which takes effect from today, is un­til further notice, the missions said in separate statements made available to the newsmen on Sunday.

According to the state­ments, the decision is part of precautionary measures to protect the “health and wellbeing of all passport ap­plicants” and staff.

However, they will contin­ue to issue emergency travel certificate (ETC) to those who need to travel urgently, but through mail.

“Applicants for ETC should forward their applications by mail, attaching the relevant documents and self-addressed mailing envelope,” the Nige­rian embassy in Washington said.

The consulate in Atlanta added that the ETC would be processed and mailed back to the applicants.

On Friday, President Don­ald Trump declared a national emergency over the disease, which has rattled the world.

As at Sunday morning, the virus had infected no fewer than 2, 815 people and killed 59 others in 49 states across the U.S., including the capital Washington, D.C.