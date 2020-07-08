



The Enugu State Government announced has 37 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the state to 418.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ikechukwu Obi, made the announcement in a statement on Wednesday.

Obi said that the Ministry confirmed the nine new cases in the update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He said that the number of patients undergoing treatment was 186 while 221 had been discharged.





“The number of cases on treatment 186, number of cases discharged is 221 and number of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths is 11,” he said.

Obi called on residents to be responsible, adding that COVID-19 was real.

He urged the people to adhere to all the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) precautionary measures to stay safe.

“If in spite of your efforts, you develop symptoms or know anyone who may have developed symptoms, please call the following numbers, 08182555550 or 09022333833 or the NCDC on 080097000010,” he said.