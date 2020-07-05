



The Enugu State Government has announced 30 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the state to 372.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Ikechukwu Obi, made the announcement in a statement on Sunday.

Obi stated that the ministry confirmed the 30 new cases in the update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

He added that the number of patients undergoing treatment was 182, while 181 had been discharged.





“The number of cases on treatment is 182, number of cases discharged – 181 and number of confirmed COVID-19 related deaths is nine,” he said.

The commissioner called on residents be responsible, adding that COVID-19 is real.

He urged them to adhere to all the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) precautionary measures in order to stay safe.

“If in spite of your efforts, however, you develop symptoms or know anyone who may have developed symptoms, please call the following numbers; 08182555550 or 09022333833 or the NCDC number 080097000010,” he advised.