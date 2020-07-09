



Enugu State on Thursday recorded 13 new case of COVID-19 which brings the total cases to 431, with 256 patients discharged.

In a statement signed by the state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Emmanuel Obi, the state recorded 12 deaths and 163 active cases on treatment table.

Obi called on the citizens to stay at home when not absolutely necessary to go out.

“COVID-19 is real, wear a face mask whenever you must go out and keep a safe distance from other people at all times, which is social and physical distancing and avoid crowded places.

“Practice good respiratory hygiene when coughing or sneezing, and clean surfaces around you regularly with bleach and clean water.





“Wash your hands with soap for 20 seconds under running water as often as possible.

“Where facilities for hand washing are unavailable, sanitise your hands as often as possible with an alcohol based hand sanitiser,” Obi said.

He added that following these protocols would help to protect individuals from the virus.

The commissioner advised those who noticed symptoms such as coughing and sneezing, high temperature, and difficulty in breathing to call 08182555550 or 09022333833 or the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on 080097000010 for prompt help.