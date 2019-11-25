<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Enugu Rangers have sacked coach Benedict Ugwu following Sunday’s 2-0 home loss to Akwa Starlets in a Nigeria Professional Football League encounter at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium.

”Rangers coaching crew handed indefinite suspension by the management of the team while a new crew to be named in the next 48 hours,” the club announced on their official Twitter handle on Sunday night.

Ugwu aka ‘Surugede’, who replaced Gbenga Ogunbote as Rangers coach in the off-season, qualified Rangers to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup, but ‘The Flying Antelopes’ have struggled to impress in the NPFL this season.

The Coal City club have recorded just one win, one draw and three defeats in their opening five games of the campaign.

Rangers currently occupy 15th position in the NPFL table.

The club begin the group phase of the Confederation Cup next Sunday when they host big-spending Egyptian club Pyramids FC.