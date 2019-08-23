<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Enugu State Polytechnic, Iwollo in Eziagu Local Government Area, has successfully regularised its admission procedure with the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board.

The Rector of the institution, Prof. Cletus Akubuilo, disclosed this on Friday in Enugu during a familiarisation visit by members of Enugu State House of Assembly Committee on Education, Science and Technology.

The rector said the regularisation had made it possible for prospective students to gain admission into the school directly through JAMB.

He said the institution, through the state government’s assistance, built the School of Engineering complex as well as hostel facilities for male and female students.

Akubuilo added that the Tertiary Education Trust Fund was currently financing the construction of the School of Applied Sciences and School of Agricultural Technology buildings respectively, which is at various levels of completion.

The rector commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for all the financial assistance and for the award of scholarships to 340 students of Enugu State origin in the institution.

Akubuilo appealed to the state government for urgent release of funds to enable them to prepare for the accreditation exercise scheduled to hold in the first week of November.

He called on all stakeholders in Enugu State to help the indigenes with scholarship to enable them learn some skills.

The rector solicited for more subventions to enable the institution stay afloat after payment of monthly salaries.

Responding, the committee chairman and member representing Igbo Etiti West Constituency, Mr James Akadu, said the visit was to assure the management team of their readiness to support the polytechnic’s activities.

Akadu urged the institution to be prudent in the management of funds budgeted for them to minimise waste, which according to him would eliminate corruption in the fortress of learning.

He commended the rector for addressing some of the challenges the committee raised of which the member complained about the last time they visited.

The committee’s chairman urged the rector to carry all the school management and staff along in the scheme of things.

Contributing, the member representing Awgu South Constituency, Johnson Chukwuobasi, urged the rector to device a way to increase the number of student enrollment into the polytechnic which, he noted, would increase its internally generated revenue.