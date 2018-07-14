The Police Command in Enugu State said it recovered 165 arms, 160 assorted calibres of ammunition and 231 cartridges between January and June this year.

The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Mohammed Danmallam, made the disclosure to newsmen in Enugu on Saturday.

Danmallam assured that the command would continue to partner with sister security agencies and stakeholders to ensure that ‘‘there is continual safety, security and peace in the state.

‘‘The command recovered a total number of 10 Ak47 rifles; 33 pump-action guns and 56 locally-made pistol single barrel guns.

‘‘Others are 36 locally-made pistol double barrel guns; 12 locally-made cut to size short guns; three locally-made revolver short guns and 17 single barrel long guns.

‘‘Thus, thereby, bringing the total number of arms recovered within the past six months to 165,’’ he said.

The commissioner, who disclosed that 1, 008 cases were reported, said 1, 874 persons were arrested and 1, 680 were promptly arraigned in court.

‘‘A total of 356 persons were convicted while another 714 persons are awaiting trial just as a total of N20,063,550 was recovered,’’ he said.