Enugu: Police orders investigation into missing female officer

The Police Command in Enugu State has ordered an intensive investigation into a missing female officer during an attack on its Divisional Headquarters in Umulokpa, Uzo-Uwani Local Government Area in Enugu State by unidentified gunmen.

Newsmen report that the divisional headquarters was attacked on Oct. 9 by yet-to-be-identified hoodlums who vandalised operational vehicles and other items in the station.

NAN recalls that some police personnel on Oct. 8 repelled an attack on Ezeagu Police Divisional Headquarters in the state, while a police officer sustained bullet injury as police personnel and hoodlums exchanged gunfire.

State’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, who confirmed the attack in a statement on Monday in Enugu to NAN, said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Lawal Abubakar, had ordered a full-scale investigation on the matter.

Ndukwe said that the commissioner also ordered a manhunt for abductors of the missing female police officer.

“The Commissioner has ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) and tactical teams of the Command to intensify ongoing investigation to locate missing female personnel.

“They are to fish out the yet-to-be-identified hoodlums, who in their numbers, attacked and vandalized vehicles and other items at the police divisional headquarters,” he said.

The police spokesman said that the state police boss gave the order after leading a team of senior police officers and commanders of the Command’s tactical/operational teams to the scene.

Ndukwe, however, appealed to residents to assist the Command with credible information that would lead to the location of the said missing officer and arrest of the assailants.

“Such information/intelligence, which will be treated confidentially, can be sent through email: [email protected] by calling 08032003702 or 08075390883,” he said.