The Federal Ministry of Works has stated that narrative on the ugly state of Enugu-Onitsha expressway will in the next one week change to a positive story.

The road for a long time had remained in a state of urgent intervention even after the minister for Power, Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola visited the road in May this year.

But giving newsmen an update on the government’s effort at reconstructing the strategic road, the Director in charge of South East roads in the federal ministry of Works, Engr. Emmanuel Adeoye, said that the road has been reawarded to Rayland Construction Company, RCC, noting that the Israeli company has indeed been given the entire length of the Enugu-Onitisha road to rehabilitate.

Adeoye said: “The road has been reawarded to RCC. It was approved by the Federal Executive council and RCC is now handling the whole road from Enugu to Onitsha. The survey has been made and assessment made and the work I can assure you has commenced.”

Adeoye stated that reason why the contractor has not commenced work on site was because of the due process procedure and handing over of the sight, promising however that in a week’s time the narrative of the road will change.

“We have assessed the very bad portions that need immediate action and before the week runs out you will see action there.

“We follow procurement procedure, it was processed and we were asked to go on. We don’t want to work haphazardly.

“In everything we do, we follow due process and I can assure you that before next Saturday, you will see our work there,” Adeoye assured.