The traditional ruler, Egede Ancient Kingdom in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, Igwe Polycarp Oyigbo, has donated a modern state-of-the-art customary court hall to the state government.

The monarch, while speaking during the inauguration of the structure, said that he was moved to embark on the project in order to attract government presence to the locality.

According to him, the structure was solely sponsored by him and was independent of the state government’s one community one project initiative.

He said, “This project is my widow’s mite to my people and different from the N5 million project fund given to us by the state government.

“I brought this project here to see it if can attract other government institutions for our people to get jobs,” he said.

According to the monarch, the location of the structure needed constant surveillance, and appealed to the state government to take over the payment of two security guards on the premises.

He said that he had been paying two guards to watch the premises, but the government should take over.

“I embarked on the construction of this structure not because I have the money but to assist my people get jobs. My people are suffering and when government brings development to this area, my people will be gainfully employed.

“There is much disparity between those who live in rural communities, and those in urban areas,’’ the monarch stressed.

Responding, the president of the Enugu State Customary Court of Appeal, Justice George Nnamani, described the monarch as a selfless patriot.

He described the action of the monarch as in line with the dream of the state government of bequeathing to residents of the state a modern, sophisticated and institutionalised customary court system.

“It takes a committed selfless patriot to do this. I call on chairmen of our customary courts to rise to the demands of quick, cheap justice delivery system,” he said.