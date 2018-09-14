The Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Mohammed Danmallam, has applauded the residents for defying the order by the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to sit-at-home.

Danmallam gave the commendation while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Enugu after he led other sister security agencies to monitor situation in some parts of the state.

The sit-at-home is to protest the planned Operation Python Dance 3, the recent detention of some Igbo women in Imo and the killing of many pro-Biafra agitators in various parts of the country.

The IPOB had written to the various unions and associations in the south east to shut down businesses and other activities on Sept. 14 and posted notice of the sit-at-home order in strategic locations across the zone.

Danmallam thanked the residents for their fervent, continuous support and co-operation with security agencies in the state.

“I am glad to say that the good people of Enugu State came out in their usual large numbers to conduct their daily businesses.

“I have gone round everywhere even to Isiuzo Local Government Council Area and the report from my Area Commanders in Nsukka, Oji River is that normal human and vehicular activities were ongoing.

“We are not leaving anything to chance and we will ensure that no Nigerian is intimidated or molested by faceless hoodlums,’’ he said.

NAN reports that the Federal High Court in Abuja on Sept. 21, 2017, gave judicial backing to the Executive Order by President Muhammadu Buhari outlawing the IPOB and declared its activities as acts of terrorism and illegality.