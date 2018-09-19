The Chief Judge of Enugu State, Hon. Justice Priscilla Ngozi Emehelu, has commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his unrelenting efforts and unreserved commitment towards the creation and sustenance of a conducive environment for the effective administration and dispensation of justice in the state.

Justice Emehelu, who spoke during the inauguration and formal handover of the twenty five 22KVA sound-proof generators procured by the Enugu State government for use at the residences of the Judges of the state, added that Gov. Ugwuanyi has achieved tremendous feats in the provision of suitable infrastructure and essential tools and equipment for the State Judiciary.

Represented by the Chief Registrar, Enugu State Judiciary, Mrs. Martha Aroh-Onuoha, the Chief Judge also applauded the governor for the massive construction of Magistrate Courts in the 17 Local Government Areas of the state as well as High Court complexes and a number of open Registries in the Judicial Divisions in the state.

Justice Emehelu also disclosed that many projects are ongoing in the state Judiciary since the inception of Ugwuanyi’s administration, maintaining that the third arm of government has not had it so good before.

“We have never experienced this since the coming into power of civilian government. Since 1999, Enugu State Judiciary had been side-tracked and we had no infrastructure and many other things.”

“Rt. Hon. Dr. Ifeanyi Lawrence Ugwuanyi has shown us a new phase and we are now breathing fresh air. We want to thank him and reassure him that the Judges of Enugu State would continue to do their very best to make Enugu State proud”, she assured.

Presenting the generators, Gov. Ugwuanyi, who was also represented by the state’s Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief Miletus Eze, reiterated his administration’s commitment “to do whatever is necessary to ensure that the Judiciary in Enugu State is suitably equipped and empowered to deliver its mandate as an independent arm of government”.

According to him, “this is the only way to enhance the dignity, efficiency, productivity and safety of our courts and also increase the confidence of all court users”.

Describing the State Judiciary as “a favoured child” since the inception of Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration, the Chief Judge stated that “the governor has been very gracious to the Enugu State Judiciary at any point in time”.