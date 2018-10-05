



An industrialist, Ekene Uzodinma, has picked the United Progressive Party (UPP) nomination form for Enugu State governorship election.

National chairman of the party, Chief Dr. Chekwas Okorie presented the form to him yesterday at the National Secretariat, Abuja.

Uzodinma expressed confidence that he will win the forthcoming gubernatorial poll in Enugu State on UPP platform.

He said that he is on a rescue mission to save the longsuffering people of Enugu State from inept, visionless and purposeless leadership that has impeded development of the state since 1999.

He pledged to transform Enugu State if voted into office in 2019 governorship election in the state and implement a development scheme called “The New Enugu Project (TNEP)”. TNEP is aimed at creating and charting a common course to a glorious future which will be fair to all Ndi Enugu and Nigerians at large.

Uzodinma said he has developed a blueprint for governing Enugu State and assembled a think-tank that will ensure rapid advancement of the state.

A grassroots politician and administrator, Uzodinma said the good people of Enugu State are tired of the prevalent status quo and have decided to take their destinies in their hands and return power to the people.

He frowned at the poor leadership of the PDP-led government in Enugu State and called on the electorate to vote for UPP candidates in all positions in 2019 general polls.

Uzodinma said he has developed five strategic master plans that will restore Enugu State as commercial and tourism centre in Nigeria as obtainable in the Eastern Region of the 1960s with Enugu as its capital.

He said the torch of democracy, liberty and development has been passed to the youth with the enactment of the “Not-Too-Young-To-Run Act,” sponsored by the UPP member in the House of Representatives, Hon. Tony Nwulu, the party’s aspirant for Imo State governorship. He urged Nigerians to identify with the party’s candidates in all

elections.

Uzodinma is the chief executive officer, Excellent Projects Nigeria Limited, TREG – a Real Estate Management and Development Firm and Ex-Integrated and Agro Allied Industries – an agro production, processing, preservation and packaging company.

He is a graduate of Computer Science and Engineering, Enugu State University of Science and Technology, a Chartered Member of the Nigerian Institute of Management and a certified member of the Projects Management Institute.