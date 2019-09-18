<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, on Tuesday, inaugurated two renovated hospitals to enhance easy access to healthcare delivery in the state.

Newsmen report that the two hospitals – former Poly Clinic in Enugu North Local Government area and Udi General Hospital in Udi Council area – have been upgraded to district hospitals.

Ugwuanyi said at the inauguration ceremony that the move was part of his administration’s efforts at providing the needed infrastructure in the health sector.

He said that the renovated health facilities were among the seven general hospitals providing secondary healthcare services in the state.

The governor said that there were currently about 43 cottage hospitals and 390 primary healthcare facilities across the state, adding that his administration was committed to making them functional.

He said that the state government had decided to upgrade Poly Clinic to a general hospital, as it was the busiest public primary health facility in the state.

According to him, the state government will engage the services of more medical personnel to work at the various health facilities.

Dr Okechukwu Ossai, the Hospital Administrator, Enugu State Hospitals Management Board, commended the state government for renovating and upgrading the health facilities.

Ossai said that it was also important for the government to address the hospitals’ manpower needs.

“We have issues with the manpower to run these hospitals. We need doctors, nurses and laboratory technicians,” he said.

Ossai enjoined residents of the state to avail themselves of the upgraded health facilities at all times.