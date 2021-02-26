



Enugu government has imposed a 12-hour curfew on Oruku in Nkanu East Local Government Area, following two community leaders’ killing.

The Commissioner for Information, Chidi Aroh, disclosed this on Thursday in a statement in Enugu.

Mr. Aroh said the curfew became effective immediately and would end on March 31, 2021, after which the government would review the security situation in the community.

He added that the curfew would be from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am and urged the people to attend to their lawful businesses outside the affected hours.

“The curfew was imposed by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, pursuant to Executive Order No. 2: 2021 of February 25, 2021.

“The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, has been directed to take all legal measures to enforce this order and ensure the arrest as well as prosecution of the perpetrators of this heinous crime,” Mr. Aroh explained.





The traditional ruler of the community, Igwe Emmanuel Mba, was killed on December 26, 2020, by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

The incident prompted the state government to inaugurate a judicial commission of inquiry into the crisis.

The Vice Chairman of Oruku Town Union Caretaker Committee, Samuel Ani, was on February 24 murdered in a gruesome manner.

Ani was to appear before the judicial commission when he was killed. His killing came barely two months after the community’s traditional ruler was shot and killed.

The fatal attack led to a crisis followed by the destruction of lives and property in the community.

According to a police’s statement, the command received a report on February 24, 2021, at about 7.30 am, that hoodlums suspected to be among the warring factions of Oruku shot and murdered Mr. Ani in his residence.

The police had yet to fish the killers.