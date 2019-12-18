<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Enugu State governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has charged employers of labour both in the public and private sectors of the economy in the state not to reject corps posted to them for the mandatory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), programme.

He also implored the corps members to take their postings in good faith without fear or trepidation, assuring of government’s support and security throughout their service year.

The governor who spoke at the closing ceremony of Batch ‘C’ stream two orientation course involving 1,121 corps members, at NYSC Orientation Camp, Awgu in Awgu Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday, frowned at unauthorised travels by corps members because of the inherent risks.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Uwakwe Azikiwe, Ugwuanyi said: “I wish to caution you against unauthorised journeys outside the state especially this festive period, when our roads will be very busy.

“Many corps members have met untimely death due to road accidents while embarking on frivolous and unnecessary journeys; you must avoid it, to minimize the risk of involvement in road accidents”.

Coordinator NYSC in Enugu State, Stephen Dewan, appreciated the state government’s contributions so far, and pleaded with it to come to their aid in expediting action on the building of perimeter fence, renovation of the orientation camp and provision of utility vehicles for them to facilitate inspection of corps members.

He disclosed that scheme in the state “lost a corps member recently in a ghastly motor accident”, and will not hesitate to punish erring corps members as spelt out in the NYSC bye-laws.

The coordinator urged them to respect the culture and traditions of the people, identify and solve the host communities’ problems, because the governor shall reward them.