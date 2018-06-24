The Enugu State Government has set up a Judicial Panel of Inquiry to find out what led to the death of the Traditional Ruler, Igwe Stephen Nwatu.

A statement by the Commissioner for Chieftaincy Matters, Mr Emeka Okeke, on Saturday in Enugu noted that the state government expressed grave concern over the ugly and unfortunate incident.

Okeke said that the government will not fold its arms and watch lives and property of its citizens being destroyed with brazen impunity.

The ugly incident occurred in Ogbozinne Akpugo Autonomous Community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of the state, where the monarch was gruesomely murdered.

Okeke stated that the panel of inquiry will also ensure that the culprits are brought to book as well as prevent a reoccurrence of the ugly incident.

“Government assures that further measures will be put in place to avoid a repeat of this sad incident in the said community or any other community in Enugu State.

“As this is not in accordance with the peace and secure environment which this government has been working for assiduously,” he said.

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who had expressed regret on the Igwe’s untimely death, expressed the determination of his administration to unravel the circumstances surrounding the monarch’s demise and as well ensure that the culprits were brought to justice.

He urged the panel to make necessary recommendations that would deter future occurrence of such dastardly act.