The Enugu State Government on Friday sealed some business premises for non-payment of taxes and levies.

The Enugu State Internal Revenue Service said it was acting in compliance with court orders.

Some of the business premises sealed include banks and hotels in the state.

The revenue service said they were sealed for non-payment of withholding taxes, PAYE tax and development levy.