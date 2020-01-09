<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Enugu State Government has lifted the embargo on employment into the state Civil Service.

Newsmen report that the state’s Commissioner for Information, Mr Chidi Aroh, disclosed this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting on Thursday in Enugu.

Aroh said the State Civil Service Commission and the Head of Service had been directed to start the recruitment processes.

He said the process would result in the recruitment of middle level and senior level cadre officers into the service.

The commissioner said the move was aimed at strengthening the state workforce by bringing in sharp and fresh hands.

He said the state government was not unmindful of the fact that the public service was the driving force for the implementation of government policies.

He said the council also approved a total overhaul of the State Ministry of Health, adding that the overhaul would involve the recruitment of consultants, nurses, and others.