Enugu State Government on Monday donated six Hilux vans worth N42 million to enhance the operational efficiency of the 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, while handing over the vans, said that the gesture was to further encourage the division to achieve its mandate of entrenching security in the state.

Ugwuanyi said that his administration had in 2016 donated five vans to the division.

He, however, said that information available to him indicated that the vans earlier donated were currently in a state of disrepair, prompting the second intervention.

The governor said that his administration had always provided patrol vehicles to security agencies in the state to make their job easier.

Ugwuanyi said that his administration was totally committed to ensuring that lives and property were secured in the state.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding, 82 Division, Maj.-Gen. Adamu Abubarka, said that the governor had always assisted them in achieving their mandate.

Abubarka said that even when the security situation in parts of the state was threatened, the governor always encouraged our soldiers to boost their performance.

He said: “I am aware of the challenges we are having in places like Uzo Uwani and Nsukka axis.

“However, the peace we are enjoying is enabled by the governor.”

Abubarka, who said he was on transfer to another division, commended the governor for his assistance toward the upgrade of infrastructure in the division.

He cited the provision of potable water and rehabilitation of internal roads in their premises.

He said: “The potable water we are enjoying today in the division had your support. The vehicles we are using today are aged and the cost of refurbishing them high.”

Abubarka thanked the governor for his goodwill towards the division.