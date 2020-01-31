<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





The Enugu State Ministry of Health on Friday confirmed another death from Lassa fever at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital, Utuku-Ozalla.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Ifeanyi Agujiobi, who confirmed the case during a press briefing at the state Secretariat, said the case involved a 24-year-old pregnant woman.





Dr. Agujiobi said the woman died on Thursday night and the preparations for safe burial are underway.

According to the permanent Secretary, out of six suspected cases of Lassa fever, three have been confirmed while two have died since the outbreak in the state.