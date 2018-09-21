The Enugu State Government says it did not direct hospitals and churches to stop the issuance of birth certificates.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr Fintan Ekochin, made the clarification in a statement in Enugu on Thursday.

According to him, the alleged stoppage is untrue and should be disregarded.

“There is no official statement from his ministry or the state government to that effect,” he said.

He stressed that the state government had never directed any hospital or church in the state to stop issuance of birth certificates for whatsoever reason.

Ekochin reiterated the reverence the state government had for the religious and medical institutions.

The commissioner, therefore, reassured the institutions of the state government’s willingness to continue to collaborate with them toward the effective delivery of democracy dividends to the people of the state.