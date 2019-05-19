<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The administration of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, in furtherance of its efforts to ensure the completion of the hitherto abandoned Enugu International Conference Centre, has approved the procurement and installation of external glass at the main auditorium of the edifice.

The administration also approved that the installation be extended to the mini dome at the centre and extension works on the ongoing Court of Appeal building to accommodate the litigation/administrative office and basement.

Addressing newsmen on the outcome of the meeting of the State Executive Council (EXCO), the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Mr. Greg Nnaji, disclosed that the council had approved the extension of Ibagwa-Aka-Alor Agu road and additional erosion control works along Ngwo Adaba General Hospital, Ichi road and Ibagwa-Ichi-Unadu-Alor Agu road, all in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area.

This further explained that his ministry had installed street lights around the located areas of the International Conference Centre to provide security and “allow work at night”.

Similarly, the Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Hon. Rita Mbah, said the council had approved free training for 200 youths in the state in film and creativity, adding the state government would sponsor the beneficiaries in the training programme being organized by the popular African Movie Academy Awards (AMAA).

This, she said, was to ensure that talented youths in creativity, who are interested in film industry, garner experience in the basic rudiments of movie making, acting, script writing and production, marketing, among others, to make them self-reliant.

According to her, the initiative would afford the beneficiaries the opportunity of accessing the N500 million loan earmarked by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for the creative industry, pointing out that “interested participants are requested to register without payment of fees with the Ministry of Culture and Tourism at the State Secretariat, Enugu”.

This is as Commissioner for Information, Mr. Ogbuagu Anikwe, directed the Chairman of Enugu East Local Government Area to find a location site for the traders that affected by the closure of Orie Emene Market and abattoir near the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu and the subsequent removal of illegal structures bordering the airport for the safety of air travelers and people residing around the airport.

He explained that “the State Executive Council had on 12th October, 2018 approved funds for relocation of the State Broadcast Mast on the approach of the runway to Okpatu Hill (Ugwu Rerenkwu) in Udi Local Government Area but the implementation of this project has been hampered by the disruptive activities of some youths in the community”.